By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a very warm, muggy start with temperatures sitting right near 80 degrees this morning.  We’re watching some thunderstorms in Oklahoma to see if they hold together and move into East Texas by late morning, but even if they don’t, a slight chance for a few thunderstorms is still in the forecast for this afternoon.  Unfortunately, not all of East Texas will see the rain, so temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.  A heat advisory is in effect until this evening, as the heat index, or feels like temperatures will reach the triple digits.  After today, chances for rain look slim to none for the rest of the week with temperatures flirting with the triple digit mark most of the week.

