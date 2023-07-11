Nacogdoches County commissioners consider seismic equipment agreement renewal with UT Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners will discuss the approval of renewing a license agreement between the county and the University of Texas in Austin to use seismic equipment on county property.

County judge Greg Sowell said UT Austin’s Texas Geosciences department administrates the Texas Seismological Network. The seismic equipment monitors all statewide earthquakes and has been in the county for five years.

“This allows the study of the entire state as a whole to see what the seismic activity is, and this is just a way that it can utilize together that information and have accurate information about this area,” said Sowell

Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning at 9.

