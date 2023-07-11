Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man

Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man
Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man(Lufkin Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A multi-agency task force arrested a Crockett man Monday night; the arrest is in connection to the April shooting death of Lufkin man Richard Coutee, Lufkin police say.

Trederrick Dewayne Sherman was taken into custody on a murder warrant on July 10.
Trederrick Dewayne Sherman was taken into custody on a murder warrant on July 10.(Lufkin Police Department)

Trederrick Dewayne Sherman, 17, was taken into custody on a murder warrant just before 9 p.m. at a home on Briar Lane in Crockett. According to Jessica Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin, his arrest followed a coordinated effort by Lufkin and Crockett Police Departments, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Coutee was shot to death around 11:15 p.m. April 3 on his front doorstep in the 1100 block of Maberry Street in Lufkin.

Sherman’s arrest marks the third in the case, with Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, of Jasper, still at large.

Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, of Jasper, still at large.
Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, of Jasper, still at large.(Lufkin Police Department)

A juvenile suspect and Cassidy Johnson, 17, of Lufkin, have also been charged with murder in the incident.

Anyone with information on Castle’s location is asked to contact the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers online at 639tips.com or 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Related stories:

2 teens arrested in connection with Lufkin shooting death

Lufkin police identify victim of fatal late-night shooting

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twiga came to the Ellen Trout Zoo in 2008.
Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo says Twiga, world’s oldest giraffe in captivity, has died
Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker Phelan say agreement reached on property tax cuts
FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Texas shooting
Joshua Lowery
Authorities recover stolen vehicle in Jasper County
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Gregg County Commissioners Court approves funds for jailers’ overtime in light of staffing issues
James Brewer, Longview ISD High School principal
Longview High School principal James Brewer dies at 65
Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker Phelan say agreement reached on property tax cuts
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio)
U.S. Senate candidate Gutierrez says he wants to reform ‘rogue’ Supreme Court