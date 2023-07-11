Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face

A cashier at a Houston cell phone store defended their register from a robber. Credit: Houston Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery by force.

On Friday, June 30, 2023 at around 9:20 am, an unknown male entered a cell phone store, located at the 8600 block of Tidwell, in Houston, Texas. The male first acted like a customer and then walked around the counter, pushed the employee out of the way, and removed the money from the cash drawer. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

