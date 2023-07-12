Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

