Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Clovis police: 7-year-old shot in the head, 3 arrested

Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.
Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.(File image - Pixabay)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a shooting that left a 7-year-old girl hospitalized.

Police say officers responded to the call just before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The caller stated a small, white SUV was being shot at by a man wearing all black near 12th and Calhoun Street.

In a second call, the caller said his sister was shot in the head and they were going to the hospital.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting and began speaking to possible witnesses.

Officers also responded to Plains Regional Medical Center and found a small, white SUV with multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side of the car. Officers were then notified of a 7-year-old girl inside the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to a medical facility in Texas for further treatment.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit began investigating the shooting, and the investigation led to the arrest of 48-year-old Jeffrey Smiley for child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, five counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, child abuse, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police also arrested 29-year-old Jocelyn Smiley for child abuse and 32-year-old Brandon Brooks for accessory to assault with intent to commit a violent felony and harboring or aiding a felon.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information related to the shooting.

If you have any information, call Clovis Police at (575) 769-1921.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row from left: Elmer Morales, Enli Ponce, Guadalupe Castrejon, Jennifer Groth, Marcelo...
12 arrested in connection with Polk County cockfighting ring
Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man
Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face

Latest News

Trane at UT Tyler
UT Tyler admin talks upcoming student loan practices
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-12-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Hot and humid today
Dave Campbell’s historic items up for grabs in estate sale
Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies settle with Smith County over opioid crisis
East Texas Food Bank kicks off mobile pantry in Cherokee County