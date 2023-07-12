Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Tennessee officials say a health care worker was shot and killed by a patient at a clinic on Tuesday. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant, Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say a health care worker was fatally shot inside a clinic, and a man was arrested in connection with the killing.

WMC reports the shooting took place in an exam room between a patient and a doctor at the Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, located about 35 minutes from downtown Memphis.

According to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane, the suspect was reportedly at the clinic for several hours before the shooting.

Lane said the attack involved two people and there was no active shooter situation.

Campbell Clinic identified the victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgeries.

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon.
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon. (Campbell Clinic)

“We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr. Ben Mauck,” said Irina Ollar, director of marketing and PR at Campbell Clinic. “We ask that you please lift his family in prayer.”

Authorities said the suspected shooter was found about five minutes after the shooting near the front entrance of the clinic.

“The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a social media post.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

According to police, the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man
Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man
Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker Phelan say agreement reached on property tax cuts
Top row from left: Elmer Morales, Enli Ponce, Guadalupe Castrejon, Jennifer Groth, Marcelo...
12 arrested in connection with Polk County cockfighting ring
Joshua Lowery
Authorities recover stolen vehicle in Jasper County
Twiga came to the Ellen Trout Zoo in 2008.
Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo says Twiga, world’s oldest giraffe in captivity, has died

Latest News

8-year-old arrested in Montgomery stolen vehicle chase, police say
Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies settle with Smith County over opioid crisis
Casa Backpacks For Kids
Nacogdoches Capital Needs
Since 1996, amber alerts have been used statewide to find abducted children. Now, there’s an...
Athena Alert system goes active in Smith County