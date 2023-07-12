Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Powerball jackpot hits $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa.(Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $750 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing.

Nobody matched Monday’s winning numbers which were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and 13.

Though nobody won the jackpot, a lucky player in Iowa won $2 million, and another lucky player in California won $1 million.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $378.8 million. Both options are before taxes.

The drawing will happen at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row from left: Elmer Morales, Enli Ponce, Guadalupe Castrejon, Jennifer Groth, Marcelo...
12 arrested in connection with Polk County cockfighting ring
Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man
Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time

Latest News

Noodle, a 3-month-old kitten, was hit by a car in May.
Blind, 3-legged kitten finds forever home on National Kitten Day
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
One of the country's oldest craft breweries is closing
A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a...
Maintenance worker dies after being electrocuted at shopping center
WATCH: Dallas police officers rescue woman from submerged vehicle in Bachman Lake
WATCH: Dallas police officers rescue woman from submerged vehicle in Bachman Lake