WATCH: Dallas police officers rescue woman from submerged vehicle in Bachman Lake

On July 3, 2023, at about 3:10 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call for service. Credit: Dallas Police Dept./BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
From TMX

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - On July 3, 2023, at about 3:10 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 2900 block of Shorecrest Drive.

The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they saw a vehicle in the lake. Sergeants Paul Kessenich and Matt Carlson jumped into the water and swam the victim to safety and onto the dock. Officers performed CPR and DFR responded and transported the victim to a local hospital. The investigation is documented under case number 120311-2023.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

