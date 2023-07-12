Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: $43M bond would include millions for Nacogdoches fire departments

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Nacogdoches City Council on Wednesday agreed to move forward with a nearly $44 million bond that would pay for several city projects.

The most significant expense is nearly $17 million toward new fire stations. They are considering merging fire stations #5 and #2 as one grand central fire station. Stations #1 and #3 are to be relocated. Interim Fire Chief Brown explains the plans for the department.

The council will meet with financial advisors and a bond counsel later this week.

