Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Morning clouds and isolated showers will give way to partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Overnight/morning thunderstorms in NW Louisiana contributed to the morning cloudiness and showers, but as that complex of storms weakens and moves south and east, skies across East Texas should clear some. This afternoon will end up being a hot one, highs are expected to be in the upper 90s for many today. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for a large portion of the area today.

This evening we’ll cool into the 80s, and then eventually the upper 70s overnight. Some clouds are possible in the morning, otherwise look for mostly clear skies tonight. The rest of the work week looks dry and mostly sunny, with some morning cloudiness each day. Highs will continue to be nearing 100-degrees, and some of us will likely be in the triple digits at times this week. As far as heat indices (“feels like”) go, I suspect all of East Texas will have those in the triple digits this week. Our next chance for rain continues to look like it will be on Saturday night into Sunday, but the chance remains low. Even with this rain possibility, highs will remain in the upper 90s. Have a great afternoon.

