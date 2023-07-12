Wednesday’s Weather: Hot and humid today

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s another very warm start with temperatures barely dropping into the upper 70s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and any chance for rain looks to be slim to none for our area. A heat advisory is in effect for most of East Texas and western counties are under an excessive heat warning as temperatures will feel like the triple digits all afternoon. The heat looks to stick around through the end of the week, with a slight breeze out of the south and southwest. By the end of the week, many places could hit the triple digit mark and all of East Texas will feel like the triple digits because of the high humidity. Expect more excessive heat warnings to be issued into the weekend.

