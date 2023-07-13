Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2

(Storyblocks.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - DPS troopers are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that took place July 12 on U.S. Highway 59, about three miles south of Garrison.

The preliminary crash investigation has indicated a 2018 Dodge SUV was traveling north at about 10:10 p.m. and for unknown reasons drove over into the southbound lanes, where it struck a 2006 Peterbilt truck tractor with a semi-trailer head-on. Troopers said after the initial collision, the Peterbilt caught fire and burned.

The driver of the Peterbilt has been identified as Titus Jackson, 46, from Coushatta, LA, and he was taken to Nacogdoches Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment, DPS said. A passenger in the Dodge was ejected during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. The identities of the driver and passenger are being withheld until investigators notify the next of kin.

This crash remains under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.

