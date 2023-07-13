Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to deputies. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a young child has died after falling off a tractor last week.

According to deputies in St. Tammany Parish, a 3-year-old child died after they fell off a tractor in the Folsom area on July 5.

Deputies said the tractor ran over the child while they were on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made as authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

The family was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Top row from left: Elmer Morales, Enli Ponce, Guadalupe Castrejon, Jennifer Groth, Marcelo...
12 arrested in connection with Polk County cockfighting ring
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts.
Zavalla diesel theft connected to similar East Texas crimes
Angelina County Commissioners approved a new prohibited technology security policy.
Angelina County commissioners table discussion on courthouse construction

Latest News

Whitehouse Police Department introduces lateral pay program
Jellystone Park Tyler officially opens new water park
Property Tax Relief
White Oak investigators found guns in car of murder suspect after crash
Texas A&M Overton plant expert discusses invasive kudzu