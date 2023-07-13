Diboll All Stars hold fundraiser before heading to Virginia

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - On a hot day in East Texas there’s nothing like a sno-cone to cool off, especially when it helps these all-stars with their travel expenses as they head out to the World Series. That’s why we caught up with the team today in Diboll at the Shiver Shack and spoke to coach Acevedo on the phenomenal team that he and this town has...

“Oh man, these boys they’ve been together for the past, they’ve been together since they was nine years old,” said Coach Jojo Acevedo. “Some of them boys been together since they were six, seven years old so they do have a good chemistry together. These boys are like brothers and I love it. For them they got sky’s the limit for these boys as long as they keep their head on straight and they keep their hearts where it supposed to be man we can we can tackle anything we want to.”

What did it take for these guys to get to the point that they are at right now?

Coach answered, “a lot of dedication, a lot of hard work, dedication, a lot of sacrifice. These boys put a lot of hours we put in a lot of hours with him. So I mean, everything we do will hopefully come together and it works out for the best for my boys.”

Diboll All Star Rylie Arambula said, “well, you know, we’ve been together since we was little kids and you know, we’ve all grown up together and seen each other Shine and, and also fall. So yeah,

Diboll All Star Adan Chavis added, “our team is really good. You know, we if we play our game, we can win it all.”

What do you expect once you get to Virginia?

Coach Acevedo, “man, I expect a different atmosphere, a different tempo, different game, different teams and I want to see that I want the boys to be able to get there and be like, well, dang, we’re not the only team to beat that does this stuff. We’re not the only team that can play this way. So I hope and for them it’s an eye opener. And again, another another test for us.”

“Just for us to play our game, you know, nothing, nothing too big, nothing too small, you know, just play our Diboll baseball,”said Arambula.

Right and I would like to think I know the answer but what is the end goal for this team?

“To win it all.”

So I’m telling you, watch out for this team right here. And speaking with coach Acevedo, he informed me that the team will be flying out next Thursday the 20th. Their first game will be the following day on Friday the 21st, and their first opponent will actually be the host of the tournament…that being Clarksville, Virginia.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.