East Texas Mexican nationals getting access to much-needed resources with ‘Consulate on Wheels’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Mexican nationals are getting access to much-needed resources this week. It’s through an initiative started by the General Consulate of Mexico in Dallas, called “Consulate on Wheels”.

This program travels weekly to different venues offering three main services: the issuing of Mexican passports, consular ID cards and IDs to vote in Mexico. This week, the event is in Henderson, inside the Henderson Civic Center. They’ve been seeing high traffic, with more than 250 people having been helped daily so far. Spokesperson Evelyn Vera said the consulate’s goal with this program is to, “reach the community that does not necessarily have the means to come out to Dallas as easily.”

For some East Texas residents, the program has definitely made a difference.

Jesus Mancilla, a Tyler resident, had been trying to get his Mexican passport at the consulate of Mexico in Dallas for some time, however, distance was always an obstacle.

And for Maria Teresa, although distance was not a problem, finding open appointments were hard to come by in Dallas.

Both were able to finally reach the services they needed through the “Consulate on Wheels” event in Henderson.

The consulate will be in town until this Friday, with appointments still available for Thursday. These services could be coming to a city near you soon, as they are scheduled to come to cities like Nacogdoches, Palestine and Tyler in the upcoming month. For more information, call 424-309-0009.

