Lindale’s Casey Poe commits to Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - An offensive lineman from the Lindale Eagles is heading to Alabama after his 2024 senior year.

Casey Poe considered a number of schools, including Clemson, LSU and OU, but ultimately he chose to play for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Poe has been given a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites and is considered one of the nation’s top interior offensive linemen.

