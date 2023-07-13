Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center sees progress in ‘Spay it Forward’ program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center has worked to solve the overpopulation of unwanted animals since August of 2021. It’s through their ‘Spay it Forward’ program.

“It’s not a problem that we can adopt our way out of. The only solution to that problem is to decrease the number of animals that need to come into the animal shelter.” said Animal Services manager, Chris Kemper.

The program is all about encouraging pet owners to spay and neuter their animals, with some of the cost covered by the shelter. It’s all made possible by the donations of the community.

“The whole concept of paying it forward is to put something into something, to do something for someone else and the idea that people could donate into this program to help other people in the community, and that benefits all of us.”

The shelter offers a $100 voucher to households with an annual income of less than $50,000. The vouchers can be used at participating veterinarians in Gregg County.

In just two years, they have nearly given out a thousand vouchers with a 70 percent usage rate.

“And you think about the number of puppies that unneutered and unspayed animals can produce every year and that’s in the thousands and thousands and thousands. So when you look at us giving out a thousand vouchers and spaying and neutering you know 5,600 animals, the number of animals that we are keeping from coming into the shelter due to unwanted litters is beyond anything that we can quantify.” said Kemper.

Kemper also says they have seen the number of puppies and kittens drop year after year during the height of birthing season.

“So we’re actually seeing the effects of spaying and neutering.”

Another initiative the shelter has is their community food bank that helps pet owners who are not able to feed their animals. They also run a vaccine and microchip clinic. These community outreach programs fall under their major program called ‘the Nina effect’. It honors the life of a former employee who died in a car wreck in October of 2022.

