Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another very warm, very muggy start to the day.  A few thunderstorms in Oklahoma could move into northern counties of East Texas early this morning before falling apart, but most of East Texas will be dry today.  It will be another hot afternoon with temperatures nearing the 100 degree mark and feeling as hot as 110 degrees in some places.  An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of East Texas until 7pm tonight.  Expect another hot, breezy day tomorrow and into the weekend, with slight chances for rain returning by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Top row from left: Elmer Morales, Enli Ponce, Guadalupe Castrejon, Jennifer Groth, Marcelo...
12 arrested in connection with Polk County cockfighting ring
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
Angelina County Commissioners approved a new prohibited technology security policy.
Angelina County commissioners table discussion on courthouse construction
Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts.
Zavalla diesel theft connected to similar East Texas crimes

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-13-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-13-23
Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Hot temperatures for the near future.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips