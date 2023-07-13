Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in Effect.
Hot Temps Ahead.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hot temperatures likely through at least the next 7 to 14 days. Heat Advisories and/or Excessive Heat Warnings are likely. A few showers and/or thundershowers are possible on Sunday and Monday and that should be it. Lows in the upper 70s to near 80 and highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Heat Index Values are expected to range from 105° to 115° through this period as well. A few morning clouds and afternoon sun are expected except for Sunday and possibly Monday where Partly Cloudy skies are expected. Please HYDRATE and stay out of the direct sun if possible. Check on the elderly, making sure they are cool. Outdoor pets should have a place to get out of the sun and cool/fresh water to drink. Please take this heat SERIOUSLY. Have a great night.

