Thursday’s Weather: Excessive Heat Warning Today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another very warm, very muggy start to the day. A few thunderstorms in Oklahoma could move into northern counties of East Texas early this morning before falling apart, but most of East Texas will be dry today. It will be another hot afternoon with temperatures nearing the 100 degree mark and feeling as hot as 110 degrees in some places. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of East Texas until 7pm tonight. Expect another hot, breezy day tomorrow and into the weekend, with slight chances for rain returning by Sunday.

