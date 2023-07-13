Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport amid severe weather warnings

Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake...
Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado has touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport following warnings of severe weather for the city.

A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

“This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area,” it said.

The National Weather Service had issued two tornado warnings for portions of the city Wednesday evening. Tornado sirens sounded at least twice across Chicago, warning people to take cover and ringing through the city’s buildings.

Lynn Becker, a longtime Chicago resident, posted video to Twitter with the sirens sounding out across the city’s iconic skyline.

“I’m in a 60 story apartment building so my options are somewhat limited,” he said. “We have to, I assume, go into the core of the building.”

Becker said news of the storm was featured across local media.

“There’s a certain panic when you’re watching a TV screen and everything is in red … but the hope is that the damage is minimal,” he said.

