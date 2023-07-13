WATCH: Motorcyclist pushes Massachusetts trooper into oncoming traffic

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (KLTV) - A man was pulled over for driving erratically but allegedly refused to stop and ended up pushing a trooper into a lane of traffic as he sped off on his motorcycle.

The incident took place in Wakefield, Mass., on July 5.

“The trooper approached the motorcyclist after observing him operating erratically on I-95 and repeatedly ordered him to turn off the bike’s engine and dismount,” a report from the Massachusetts State Police said. “The operator repeatedly refused to comply – at one point turning the bike’s ignition on again after it had been shut off – and then drove forward with the Trooper in front of the handlebars and front wheel.”

Colin James Webb, 19, of Reading, was arrested for the assault on July 7 and charged with 12 different offenses, police said.

