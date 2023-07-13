Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Motorcyclist pushes Massachusetts trooper into oncoming traffic

Police video shows the motorcyclist drive off as the officer attempts to stop him. Credit: Mass. State Police/BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Massachusetts (KLTV) - A man was pulled over for driving erratically but allegedly refused to stop and ended up pushing a trooper into a lane of traffic as he sped off on his motorcycle.

The incident took place in Wakefield, Mass., on July 5.

“The trooper approached the motorcyclist after observing him operating erratically on I-95 and repeatedly ordered him to turn off the bike’s engine and dismount,” a report from the Massachusetts State Police said. “The operator repeatedly refused to comply – at one point turning the bike’s ignition on again after it had been shut off – and then drove forward with the Trooper in front of the handlebars and front wheel.”

Colin James Webb, 19, of Reading, was arrested for the assault on July 7 and charged with 12 different offenses, police said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Top row from left: Elmer Morales, Enli Ponce, Guadalupe Castrejon, Jennifer Groth, Marcelo...
12 arrested in connection with Polk County cockfighting ring
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts.
Zavalla diesel theft connected to similar East Texas crimes
Angelina County Commissioners approved a new prohibited technology security policy.
Angelina County commissioners table discussion on courthouse construction

Latest News

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it cleared Perrigo’s once-a-day Opill to...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
WATCH: Motorcyclist pushes Massachusetts trooper into oncoming traffic
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery
President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland