Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Thief sneaks into car, steals purse in Houston parking lot

Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for suspects captured on video. Credit: Houston Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for suspects captured on video snatching a purse from a motorist in a parking lot last week.

Surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department shows the victim parking a silver sedan in the parking lot of a strip mall on the 5700 block of Hillcroft Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. on July 4.

A four-door Hyundai hatchback with paper plates maneuvers around her vehicle and blocks her in. Just as she’s about to exit her vehicle, one suspect exits the Hyundai and enters the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

According to police, the suspect “forcibly grabbed” the victim’s purse from her arm. Moments later, the suspect can be seen taking the purse back to the Hyundai, which fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Top row from left: Elmer Morales, Enli Ponce, Guadalupe Castrejon, Jennifer Groth, Marcelo...
12 arrested in connection with Polk County cockfighting ring
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
WATCH: Houston cell phone store employee punches robber in face
Angelina County Commissioners approved a new prohibited technology security policy.
Angelina County commissioners table discussion on courthouse construction
Zavalla Police searching for 2 suspects in multi-county string of diesel thefts.
Zavalla diesel theft connected to similar East Texas crimes

Latest News

WATCH: Possible tornado caught on video near Chicago golf course
WATCH: Possible tornado caught on video near Chicago golf course
WATCH: Thief sneaks into car, steals purse in Houston parking lot
WATCH: Thief sneaks into car, steals purse in Houston parking lot
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-13-23
Thursday’s Weather: Excessive Heat Warning Today
spay it forward
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center sees progress in ‘Spay it Forward’ program