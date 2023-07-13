WATCH: Thief sneaks into car, steals purse in Houston parking lot

From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Houston, Texas, are searching for suspects captured on video snatching a purse from a motorist in a parking lot last week.

Surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department shows the victim parking a silver sedan in the parking lot of a strip mall on the 5700 block of Hillcroft Avenue at around 2:40 p.m. on July 4.

A four-door Hyundai hatchback with paper plates maneuvers around her vehicle and blocks her in. Just as she’s about to exit her vehicle, one suspect exits the Hyundai and enters the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

According to police, the suspect “forcibly grabbed” the victim’s purse from her arm. Moments later, the suspect can be seen taking the purse back to the Hyundai, which fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.