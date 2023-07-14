Alto bronc rider, Canton barrel racer win money at Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta (KLTV/KTRE) - Two East Texans have placed in the money at one of the premier rodeos on the professional circuit.

Logan Cook of Alto finished third in the first round of Pool C in saddle bronc riding on Thurday in the Calgary Stampede. He rode for a score of 82.5 which won him $4,500.

Shelley Morgan of Canton finished fifth in barrel racing in the same round. She scored a time of 17.47 and won $2,000.

Both are scheduled to compete in Calgary on Friday.

