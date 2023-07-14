Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Check out the shortlisted images from the 2023 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.
He sticked out his tongue at me as famous Einstein's photo.(Masayoshi Yamamoto / Comedy Pets)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Comedy Pet Photo Awards have published this year’s finalists for its annual competition.

Among the top finalists are a cat performing its best victory pose, a dog leaping through the air, a cat about to take a free kick, and another dog jumping headfirst into the sand.

“Once again we have been treated to some really funny entries in the competition, and such a wide range of animals this year from ferrets to tortoises to donkeys as well as hundreds of hilarious cats and dogs,” co-founder Tom Sullam said in a news release.

Caption

The 24 finalists will be judged by a panel of expert animal lovers, but you also have the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

The winner will be announced Aug. 11.

The funny pet photo competition was created by two professional photographers to celebrate the positive and vital role pets have in our lives.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
Diesel tanker spill kills 1, closes southbound lanes on U.S. 59 south of Nacogdoches
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2
The wreck was near the intersection of Frank Avenue at Hill Street around 5:45 p.m. today.
Police arrest San Augustine man after he allegedly caused wreck, fled scene
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?

Latest News

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
Wells City Hall
City of Wells addresses water chlorination issues
We tried to get a dreamy autumn photo of Milo - instead of lying a bit on his side he rolled...
2023 Comedy Pet Photos
WebXtra: City of Wells addresses water chlorination issues