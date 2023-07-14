Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been called in.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas DPS has released the names of those in the car hit by a diesel tanker near Nacogdoches Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, a Hyundai Sonata attempted a U-turn on U.S. 59 near Nacogdoches, and was hit by a diesel tanker in the process. The tanker overturned and began to leak fuel onto the roadway, blocking traffic as a hazmat team cleared the obstruction. Five people were involved in the wreck, four of whom suffered injuries, with one pronounced dead on the scene.

Friday morning, DPS identified the three occupants of the Hyundai as Carlos Gulloso-Mendez, 24, of Mission, Alejandro Bolano Casanova, 26, and Paola Rojas Rondon, 22, of Mission. Rondon was the reported as the driver of the Sonata, and was killed in the crash. Gulloso-Mendez and Casanova were taken to separate hospitals for treatment, and their conditions have not been reported.

The driver and passenger of the tanker, both of Shreveport, La., were reportedly transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital for treatment. The driver was identified as Terry Farris, 57, and passenger John Mottet, 43, DPS said.

Related

Diesel tanker spill kills 1, closes southbound lanes on U.S. 59 south of Nacogdoches

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
Diesel tanker spill kills 1, closes southbound lanes on U.S. 59 south of Nacogdoches
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2
The wreck was near the intersection of Frank Avenue at Hill Street around 5:45 p.m. today.
Police arrest San Augustine man after he allegedly caused wreck, fled scene
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?

Latest News

ERCOT issues weather watch for higher temperatures starting Sunday
A masked suspect held up a Taco Bell at gunpoint in Houston.
WATCH: Masked suspect robs Houston Taco Bell at gunpoint
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 7-14-23
Friday’s Weather: A heat advisory is in effect today
A Lufkin man has published a book comprised of a collection of letters written to his wife in...
Lufkin Vietnam veteran publishes book of war letters to wife