East Texas athletes, alumni gaining national attention

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Athletes from East Texas are gaining notoriety across the country with multiple high stakes college decisions being made, players being drafted, and awards being won off the field.

Earlier this week Spring Hills’s Hunter Hollan was drafter by the Cincinnati Reds in the 3rd round of the MLB draft, Bubba Hampton of Daingerfield chooses to stay in Texas, Casey Poe of Lindale chose Alabama, and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes won 3 ESPY’s.

Trent Williams, a Longview native and offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, credits the hard working ethic that is encouraged in the East Texas region.

“As long as I have been here it’s been hard work. It’s kind of been the cornerstone for East Texas players in any sport..... there’s not much to do out there but to play sports and perfect your craft. When you get around other guys you feel like you’re much more ahead of them, " said Williams.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty was a Lobo and like Williams, he points to the coaching of John King who knows a thing or two about winning.

“Everything at Longview is based on toughness and hard work. I believe that’s kind of been the foundation for my career and I believe that’s kind of why I’m still around playing the game,” said Hasty.

DeMarvion Overshown from Arp was the Cowboys 3rd round pick in the draft this past April and is set to attend his first camp in a couple of weeks. Tyee Wilson of West Rusk is set to start his own camp with the Raiders, who picked him as their number one draft pick overall.

Recently the baseball players have begun to show that there’s talent in their sport too.

“I was blessed to be able to throw a baseball so, it’s just taken a lot of hard work, dedication and just keeping my mind right,” said Hunter Hollan.

East Texas athletes from future generations will definitely need to take note and start early so one day they can hear their name being called on the stage too.

