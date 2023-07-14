East Texas expert shares air conditioning performance tips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Temperatures are rising, and with them demand for power and air conditioning is, as well. The summer season is in full swing and air conditioning experts are making repairs and keeping homes cool.

Jamie Lowe, manager of East Texas Refrigeration, said summer heat is now in full swing.

“Yeah, it’s been a very busy summer; bit of a slow start, but once it picked up it did get busy. It’s been a high demand summer. It’s always high demand around here. It’s been a busy few weeks.”

With temperatures expected to stay in the high 90s and into the 100s, experts remind East Texans that there are ways to keep their air conditioning in top shape.

“I recommend programmable thermostats, so if you’re away from the house you can bump the temperature up, ease the demand, so if you’re not there, turn the temperature up, you can program the thermostat to come on before you get home from work, before the kids get home from school whatever. You can have that temperature fluctuate up and down to help ease the demand,” Lowe said.

We asked about the most common energy-eating mistakes people make.

“Top five mistakes ... always lack of maintenance. Another huge mistake people make is trying to turn their thermostat down too low thinking it’s going to get to 60 degrees when it’s not going to. That can cause mold, mildew, and other issues on top of the unit just running all the time. Air conditioners have a designed temperature that they will reach if you go below that, its luck not design. Closing vents, people think that is they close off all their vents to one room it will help, that will not help. Keep your doors open as often as possible, keep the vents open, and change the filter.”

As always, stay hydrated and stay out of the sun during extreme temperatures, and keep plenty of water in a shady spot for pets.

