Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Flight attendant saves couple’s honeymoon; sends passport to woman who forgot it

A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.
A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.(Delta | WANF)
By Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A couple says their honeymoon was saved thanks to a Delta flight attendant going above and beyond.

Atlanta News First reports that the situation started when a passenger identified as Lawyrn F. realized she had forgotten to take her passport with her on an international trip.

Lawyrn F. reportedly was on an international Delta flight with her new husband as the two were on their way to a cruise for their honeymoon.

But without her passport, the cruise would be a no-go.

According to Delta, that’s when a flight attendant identified as Dusty D. intervened.

Officials said he picked the passport up from where she had left it in Detroit, brought it to Atlanta, and passed it to a crew member who was also heading to the couple’s destination.

The woman ended up getting her passport before the cruise and kept her honeymoon plans going.

“We were so touched and grateful,” the couple said. “A renewed faith in humanity was the best wedding gift.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
Diesel tanker spill kills 1, closes southbound lanes on U.S. 59 south of Nacogdoches
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2
The wreck was near the intersection of Frank Avenue at Hill Street around 5:45 p.m. today.
Police arrest San Augustine man after he allegedly caused wreck, fled scene
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Gladewater resident garners community outreach for man affected by storms
Congressman Moran files bill aiming to improve weather radar coverage in rural areas
City of Wells addresses water chlorination issues
City of Longview to upgrade 20-year-old police vehicle software
East Texas law enforcement officers warn against impersonation scams