Granola-mixed berry crisp by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re a berry fan, this dessert is perfect for you. If you’re an ice cream fan, it’s also perfect for you!

Easy to make and perfect topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!

Granola-berry crisp

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9x13-inch baking pan or a 10-to-12 inch cast iron skillet. Set aside.

For the topping:

1 1/2 cups granola (I used oats and honey flavor)

1/2 cup plain flour

4 tablespoons cold butter

Place the flour into a bowl, and chop the butter up into it. Crumble it further with a fork, so the butter is in small pieces throughout the flour.

Then, mix the granola into it. Toss well.

For the berry filling:

32 ounces frozen mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, etc....all are wonderful!)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup plain flour

1 1/2 teaspoons each cinnamon and ginger

Place all the filling ingredients in a large bowl and toss until well combined.

Pour the berry mixture into the baking pan or skillet.

Top with the granola mixture, spreading evenly across the berries.

Bake for about 45 minutes or until topping is golden brown and berries are bubbly.

Serve warm, preferably topped with some cold ice cream

