‘He was left with just the clothes on his back’: Church hosts fundraiser for man who lost wife, son in Panola Co. house fire

Latoya Brown Jeter and Kawan Jeter Jr. died in the house fire June 27.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANOLA CO., Texas (KSLA) - An East Texas church is raising money for a man who lost everything in a house fire, including his wife and son.

On the morning of June 27, a fire claimed the lives of Latoya Brown Jeter and Kawan Jeter Jr.

Latoya Brown Jeter & Kawan Jeter Jr.
Latoya Brown Jeter & Kawan Jeter Jr.(Jeter Family)

Family members tell KSLA Kawan Jeter Sr. tried to save his wife and son, but he wasn’t able to. He managed to survive the fire was left with nothing. Now, the family’s church is taking action to help.

The First Assembly of God in Christ Church is accepting clothing donations for Jeter. Items can be dropped off at 2201 West Panola Street at Apartment 2, located in Carthage, Texas.

“He lost pretty much everything in the fire. He was left with just the clothes on his back. All three of them were members of our church, and they’ve been faithful members for years,” Pastor Hubert Owens said. “And so charity begins at home, and we felt we should be upfront with this because they are our members.”

If anyone is interested in donating and/or have additional questions, contact the First Assembly of God in Christ Church at 903-692-1809 for more information.

