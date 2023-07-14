Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Aerial video shows massive brush fire by Lake Buchanan

A massive brush fire in Llano County burned about 150 acres on Thursday.
A massive brush fire in Llano County burned about 150 acres on Thursday.(Credit: Morgan Gist MacDonald / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A massive brush fire in Llano County burned about 150 acres on Thursday, requiring the help of more than 10 agencies, including air support.

“Massive brush fire by Lake Buchanan,” wrote Morgan Gist MacDonald, who posted the video. “Footage from our Cessna 172, as my husband and I are on our way from Houston to Midland. (He’s pilot in command this leg, so all safe in the cockpit!)”

The local office of emergency management said 13 volunteer fire departments, the Texas Forestry Service, Texas Division of Emergency Management, DPS and more were on scene. Agencies were called in at about 2 p.m. July 13, and as of about 10:45 a.m. July 14, an interagency database says the fire is still only 40% contained.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
Diesel tanker spill kills 1, closes southbound lanes on U.S. 59 south of Nacogdoches
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2
The wreck was near the intersection of Frank Avenue at Hill Street around 5:45 p.m. today.
Police arrest San Augustine man after he allegedly caused wreck, fled scene
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?
How would long-awaited property tax relief plan affect East Texans?

Latest News

ERCOT issues weather watch for higher temperatures starting Sunday
A masked suspect held up a Taco Bell at gunpoint in Houston.
WATCH: Masked suspect robs Houston Taco Bell at gunpoint
A masked suspect held up a Taco Bell at gunpoint in Houston.
WATCH: Masked suspect robs Houston Taco Bell at gunpoint
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker