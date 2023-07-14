Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Masked suspect robs Houston Taco Bell at gunpoint

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Credit: Houston Police Department/TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Houston police are on the hunt for a masked suspect accused of robbing a Taco Bell restaurant.

On Thursday, June 29, at around 9:45 p.m., an unknown individual entered a fast food restaurant in the 10 block of E. Crosstimbers. They walked up to the counter, pulled out a handgun, and demanded the money from the cash register. The suspect then jumped over the counter and forced the employee to open the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands by giving the suspect the money from the cash drawer. The suspect then fled the location on foot.

