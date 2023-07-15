Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a private party.

Police say 26-year-old, Jose Luis Flores III, has been booked into the Randall County Detention Center for two charges of murder.

On July 9, APD was sent to an events center at 4515 S. Georgia on a shooting with multiple people injured.

The victims who died were 32-year-old Semagea Smith and 28-year-old Dequincton Taylor.

The Amarillo Police Department continues to investigate this shooting.

If anyone has information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers line at (806) 374-4400 or leave a tip online, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.