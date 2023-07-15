Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after last week’s private party shooting, leaving 2 dead

The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a...
The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a private party.(MGN)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police department has identified the suspect from last week’s deadly shooting at a private party.

Police say 26-year-old, Jose Luis Flores III, has been booked into the Randall County Detention Center for two charges of murder.

On July 9, APD was sent to an events center at 4515 S. Georgia on a shooting with multiple people injured.

The victims who died were 32-year-old Semagea Smith and 28-year-old Dequincton Taylor.

The Amarillo Police Department continues to investigate this shooting.

If anyone has information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers line at (806) 374-4400 or leave a tip online, click here.

