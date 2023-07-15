Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Driver charged, motorcyclist critical after Sherman road rage crash

Friday afternoon, Sherman Police were on scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle that...
Friday afternoon, Sherman Police were on scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle that resulted in the motorcyclist being seriously injured.(KXII)
By KXII Staff and Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police responded to a crash at the 1800 block of Loy Lake Road on Friday afternoon involving a car and a motorcycle that resulted in the motorcyclist being seriously injured.

According to police, 33-year-old Cody Kuntz and 26-year-old Daniel Blakley were previously involved in a disturbance which led to a road rage incident between them.

Bystanders say that Kuntz was fleeing from the confrontation on his motorcycle as Blakley chased him down in his car.

Police say that Blakley’s vehicle struck Kuntz motorcycle and both vehicles crashed into the back of a building.

Kuntz was pinned under Blakley’s vehicle as a result of the collision.

After first responders were able to free Kuntz, he was flown via helicopter to Medical City in Plano where he underwent surgery.

As of Friday evening, family members say that Kuntz is in critical condition.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Blakley, charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with News 12 for updates.

