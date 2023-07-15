Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our Saturday was another hot one with highs ranging from the middle 90s to 100 degrees, but a decent change is arriving just in time for a better temperature range for Sunday! A weak cold front will continue to push its way into northern portions of ETX this evening, which could bring a few showers or thunderstorms through the remainder of the evening. It is important to note that coverage will be very limited today, so don’t get your hopes up too much. We’ll have a better shot at some scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight tonight and lasting through the first half of the day on Sunday, with the best chances for this limited rain focused across the northern half of East Texas, and maybe a few showers or storms making their way to Deep East Texas through the early to middle afternoon. Remember that when it rains in the summer, it POURS, so keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App if you have any outdoor plans as very heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm that comes too close. By late Sunday/early Monday this stalled front lifts back north, and we’re stuck with the dangerous heat for the entirety of the work week. Highs will sit in the lower 100s Tuesday through Thursday with maybe some “brisk” upper 90s in time for Friday. Stay cool, friends.

