Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Some showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight tonight.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our Saturday was another hot one with highs ranging from the middle 90s to 100 degrees, but a decent change is arriving just in time for a better temperature range for Sunday! A weak cold front will continue to push its way into northern portions of ETX this evening, which could bring a few showers or thunderstorms through the remainder of the evening. It is important to note that coverage will be very limited today, so don’t get your hopes up too much. We’ll have a better shot at some scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight tonight and lasting through the first half of the day on Sunday, with the best chances for this limited rain focused across the northern half of East Texas, and maybe a few showers or storms making their way to Deep East Texas through the early to middle afternoon. Remember that when it rains in the summer, it POURS, so keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App if you have any outdoor plans as very heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm that comes too close. By late Sunday/early Monday this stalled front lifts back north, and we’re stuck with the dangerous heat for the entirety of the work week. Highs will sit in the lower 100s Tuesday through Thursday with maybe some “brisk” upper 90s in time for Friday. Stay cool, friends.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2
The wreck was near the intersection of Frank Avenue at Hill Street around 5:45 p.m. today.
Police arrest San Augustine man after he allegedly caused wreck, fled scene
‘He was left with just the clothes on his back’: Church hosts fundraiser for man who lost wife, son in Panola Co. house fire
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips