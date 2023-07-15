Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about. (Source: WJLA)
By WJLA staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about. He just celebrated his 104th birthday.

Walters brags that he’s gotten this far without taking any medication.

He also has a big sense of humor.

“People always ask, ‘What do you attribute it [living this long] to?’ And I always say I have two good friends: Jim Beam and Jack Daniels,” Walters said.

When he was 22, Walters had his pilot’s license and enlisted in the Air Force.

Now, he is the only crew member from his squadron still alive.

Asked what advice he would give the younger generation, Walters said he would tell them if they really want something then they have to be willing to work for it.

And, if they fail, they should “Get back up and get back to it.”

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2
The wreck was near the intersection of Frank Avenue at Hill Street around 5:45 p.m. today.
Police arrest San Augustine man after he allegedly caused wreck, fled scene
‘He was left with just the clothes on his back’: Church hosts fundraiser for man who lost wife, son in Panola Co. house fire
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous,...
Authorities seek arrest of man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Air Force veteran shares secret to successful life on 104th birthday