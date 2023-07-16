Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2nd man arrested in connection to downtown Cleveland shooting

A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A second person has been arrested in connection to last week’s mass shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, that injured nine people, WOIO reports.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed an arrest warrant was issued on June 15 for Kevin Raul Del Valle-Salaman, 24.

Lorain Police arrested Del Valle-Salaman on the same day, Ciaccia said.

Del Valle-Salaman is facing nine counts of complicity to commit murder, all first-degree felonies, according to Cleveland Municipal Court documents.

The arrest comes after a judge set a $9 million bond for 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings, who was arrested on July 11 by Cleveland Police and U.S. Marshals.

Jaylon Jennings
Jaylon Jennings((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he saw several of the victims inside Rumor Bar & Lounge and “purposely attempted to cause the death of nine individuals by intentionally retrieving a firearm.”

Cleveland police said Jennings got the weapon from the trunk of his car parked in a lot on W. 6th Street.

After getting the gun, Jennings allegedly did “approach his victims firing shots in their direction”, according to the arrest warrant.

