Angels and Astros meet to decide series winner

Houston Astros (51-42, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (46-47, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -147, Angels +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 24-21 record at home and a 46-47 record overall. The Angels are 20-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Houston has a 26-20 record on the road and a 51-42 record overall. The Astros have gone 21-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 33 home runs while slugging .661. Mickey Moniak is 13-for-39 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with a .291 batting average, and has 21 doubles, 13 home runs, 43 walks and 60 RBI. Chas McCormick is 13-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .243 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Astros: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (the los angeles angels placed rhp sam bachman on the 15-day injured list.), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O'Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.