Boil water notice issued for parts of City of San Augustine

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Customers of the Community Public Water Systems who are located on Harrison Street and to the west side of the city are advised to boil their water before use.

Due to a recent leak in a main located on Willow Lane, TCEQ has required the City of San Augustine Public Water System to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

If you have any questions, please contact Superintendent Chris Anding or City Manager Jeaneyse Mosby at city hall, located at 301 South Harrison Street, or by calling (936) 275-2121.

