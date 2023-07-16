Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Today we will finally have a better shot at some scattered showers and thunderstorms thanks to a stalled out cold front near I-20 and an upper-level disturbance moving overhead. Best chances for today’s rain will likely be focused across the northern half of East Texas, but some showers and a storm storm or two could make their way to Deep East Texas through the early to middle afternoon. Remember that when it rains in the summer, it POURS, so keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App if you have any outdoor plans as very heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any thunderstorm that comes too close. Afternoon temperatures for our Sunday will likely range anywhere from the upper 80s to the upper 90s, depending on how much clouds and rain you either do, or do NOT, see today. By late Sunday/early Monday this stalled front lifts back north, and we’re stuck with the dangerous heat for the entirety of the work week. Highs will sit in the lower 100s Tuesday through Thursday with maybe some “brisk” upper 90s in time for Friday. Stay cool, friends.

