Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas Rangers place right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz on 15-day injured list

The Texas Rangers have placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with right biceps tendinitis.

Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season. He pitched last Sunday at Washington in the Rangers’ final game before the All-Star break. He allowed three runs, including two home runs, on five hits in two innings in the 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

The Rangers recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Sborz’s spot on the active roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker
File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
With temperatures expected to stay in the high 90s and into the 100s, experts remind East...
East Texas expert shares air conditioning performance tips
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2

Latest News

FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case
FILE- Mary Skinner inspects the rear end of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze at Jamestown...
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican workers
Rodney Reed
Retrial denied for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says evidence proves he didn’t kill woman
Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings visit Los Angeles on 4-game road slide