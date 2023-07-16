Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Fan leaps on stage at Bryan Adams concert to steal mic during ‘Summer of ‘69′

“Bryan’s reaction was incredible." Credit: @.aliciajo/POP NATION /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KLTV) - A man jumped on stage at a Bryan Adams concert to sing, before he was dragged off by security.

“Bryan’s reaction was incredible,” the woman who recorded the incident, Alicia Arnold, said.

It took place on July 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Stage Crashing NOT recommended!” Adams posted to Facebook with a copy of the video on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker
File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
With temperatures expected to stay in the high 90s and into the 100s, experts remind East...
East Texas expert shares air conditioning performance tips
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2

Latest News

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
FILE - Tom Cruise, foreground, and Hayley Atwell appear during the filming of the movie...
The Stew Review: New Mission: Impossible is the summer's best action movie
Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones
The Stew Review: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a fitting, touching coda for the iconic adventurer
Vince Gill announced as Neal McCoy’s special guest for 2023 East Texas Angel Network concert
Vince Gill announced as Neal McCoy’s special guest for 2023 East Texas Angel Network concert