WATCH: Fan leaps on stage at Bryan Adams concert to steal mic during ‘Summer of ‘69′
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KLTV) - A man jumped on stage at a Bryan Adams concert to sing, before he was dragged off by security.
“Bryan’s reaction was incredible,” the woman who recorded the incident, Alicia Arnold, said.
It took place on July 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
“Stage Crashing NOT recommended!” Adams posted to Facebook with a copy of the video on Thursday.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.