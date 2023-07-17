2 Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County for transporting cash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Houston men were arrested in Nacogdoches County after allegedly transporting laundered money.

According to an arrest report, on Friday morning, Christopher Anthoine Hollians, 39, and Rodney Earl Curry, 37, both of Houston, were pulled over by a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the intersection of State Highway 59 South and Old Lufkin Road for a routine traffic stop. The report states that over the course of the stop, the deputy located a large amount of currency that was believed to be illegally obtained.

Both men were transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with money laundering.

