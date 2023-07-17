Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County for transporting cash


Christopher Hollians (left) and Rodney Curry, both of Houston, were arrested on a money laundering charge in Nacogdoches County.(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Houston men were arrested in Nacogdoches County after allegedly transporting laundered money.

According to an arrest report, on Friday morning, Christopher Anthoine Hollians, 39, and Rodney Earl Curry, 37, both of Houston, were pulled over by a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the intersection of State Highway 59 South and Old Lufkin Road for a routine traffic stop. The report states that over the course of the stop, the deputy located a large amount of currency that was believed to be illegally obtained.

Both men were transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail and charged with money laundering.

