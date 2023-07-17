Crockett man accused of hiding camera in restroom gets year in state jail

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett man accused of hiding a camera in a restroom at his workplace has been sentenced.

Arturo Rodriguez has pleaded guilty to charges of invasive recording, and received one year in state jail in his plea agreement. He had been indicted on two charges of state-jail felony invasive recording by a Houston County grand jury for the 2021 offense.

The investigation into Rodriguez began in Oct. 2021 when an employee found a hidden camera in a public restroom at the business where Rodriguez was also employed. After a search of the storage card, Crockett police said that Rodriguez had accidentally recorded himself with the camera, which led to his arrest.

Rodriguez has two days credit towards his sentence.

