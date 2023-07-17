Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Deaths of 4 women in string of murders are linked, Oregon authorities say

Deputies have now linked four victims in a string of murders in the Portland metro area.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The deaths of four women in a string of murders in the Portland metro area are linked, authorities said Monday.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, four murders that occurred over three months have been linked.

Kristin Smith, 22, was found on February 19, 2023. Smith’s remains were found in a wooded area, near Southeast Deardorff Road and Southeast Flavel Street in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood, according to police. A missing person’s report for Smith was filed with the Gresham Police Department on December 22, 2022.

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, was found on April 24, 2023. Perry’s body was found in a culvert near East Historic Columbia River Highway and Northeast Tumalt Road.

Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31, was found on April 30, 2023. Webster’s body was found on Harmony Road near Mill Creek.

Ashley Real, 22, was found on May 7, 2023. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a man fishing at a nearby pond had found human remains in a heavily wooded area. A missing person’s report for Real was filed with the Portland Police Bureau on April 4, 2023.

Officials say a person of interest has been linked to the four victims, but no charges have been filed. The person of interest has not been publicly named.

According to investigators, nine different law enforcement agencies have been working in connection with one another to investigate the murders.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin man killed in Panola County single-vehicle crash
Christopher Hollians (left) and Rodney Curry, both of Houston, were arrested on a money...
2 Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County for transporting cash
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
A two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 South has caused traffic delays and a hazmat team has been...
DPS releases name of driver killed in U.S. 59 crash involving diesel tanker

Latest News

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett speaks on Sunday, July 16, 2022, in Hampton, Ga, while...
Mother says man who killed 4 people in Georgia needed mental help for years but refused treatment
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York,...
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in...
Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved