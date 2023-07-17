Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot and Dry Through Friday. Rain Possible This Weekend.
Hot and Dry through Friday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will be in effect through at LEAST Tuesday evening if not all week long. High Temperatures will range from 98° to 102° through the week, cooling a bit over the weekend as a few more clouds and chances for showers/thundershowers return to the forecast. South and Southwesterly wind is expected at 10-20 mph and low temperatures should be in the upper 70s for the rest of the week...cooling a bit this weekend and early next week. Please HYDRATE. Take this heat seriously. Take care of the elderly...make sure they are cool. Outdoor pets need some shade and cool/clean water during this heat. Have a great day.

