Kitchen Care: Hacks to help you grow, use, and save fresh basil

Summertime is prime beach or lake time, vacation time, and almost as importantly, garden harvest time. I especially enjoy growing herbs during the spring and summer, and into the warmest days of fall. Not only are they delicious in many of our favorite recipes, but they're also very easy to grow.

My favorite herb, by far, is basil. If you like it, too, this article full of tips and recipes is for you.

Growing basil

Over the years I’ve tried my hand at growing many herbs, and while they’re all relatively easy to grow, basil is the most responsive to gardeners, even those without a green thumb.

Though it’s July, it’s not too late to grow some basil from seed. Head to your local grocery or farm store, and find the seeds. You’ll typically see more than one kind of basil seed. There are variations such as Genovese, lemon, lime, sweet, African, globe, and even purple. At the time of this writing, I have four different types growing in pots on my front deck.

Once you’ve chosen your seeds, it’s time to plant. I have planters on my deck rails that get full sun, which is what basil prefers, as do most other herbs. I sprinkle the seeds across the top of the soil, then sprinkle a thin layer of potting soil across the top of them. I pat it down a bit, then water gently so as not to disturb the seeds. This is why a watering can with tiny holes is so useful; they cost $5 or less in your local garden center, typically. The moist soil and hot sun will start the seeds on their journey to culinary perfection in just a few days’ time.

Once the seedlings are up and have four leaves, it’s ok to thin them out if you have too many clumped into one spot. You can eat the tiny seedlings, minus the roots, or plant them in a less-crowded pot.

Let the plants grow a bit taller, and then get ready to start using those delicious leaves in your recipes.

Saving basil

I often find that I have too much basil to use in a timely manner. I like to share it with co-workers and friends that I know enjoy it. However, if you want to keep it fresh after picking for a few days, there’s an easy way to do that.

Trim the ends of the basil stems as you would flowers before putting into a vase. Then place the cut basil into a glass jar, vase, or glass full of water. Loosely cover the basil with a plastic sandwich bag, and keep it in a shady spot on the kitchen counter. Change the water every couple of days. The basil should remain healthy and edible for five to seven days.

As for freezing basil, I haven’t found it to be a great option. It seems to lose its flavor very quickly.

Basil recipes

Basil is incredibly delicious and smells amazing. I can’t get enough of that fragrance, so I’m often caught plucking a leaf from one of my plants just to take in the summery scent.

Here are some of my favorite recipes that use basil as an ingredient. I hope you’ll pick a few to try!

Heirloom tomato salad with fresh basil and goat cheese

Ingredients:

2 pounds of heirloom grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup torn fresh basil

3 ounces goat cheese, chopped

3 or 4 slices of cooked bacon, chopped

3 TBS olive oil

1 ½ TBS white wine vinegar or red wine vinegar

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp salt

Method:

1. Whisk together oil, vinegar, garlic, and salt in a small bowl to make vinaigrette. Set aside.

2. Place tomato halves in a salad bowl. Sprinkle basil over the tomatoes, then drizzle with vinaigrette. Toss to coat.Allow to marinate 30 minutes.

3. Top with chunks of cheese and bacon pieces, then gently toss.

Fresh basil-tomato salad by Mama Steph

This salad is simple, too, and features a creamy texture, thanks to the cheese.

3 or 4 slices of cooked bacon, chopped

Heirloom tomato salad with basil and goat cheese

Finally, this tomato and basil crostata is simple to make, and looks beautiful on your dinner table. A crostata is simply a freeform pie that you can make easily with sheets of puff pastry dough. We’ll fill this one with seasoned ricotta, basil and tomatoes.

Tomato and basil crostata by Mama Steph

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry dough (Pilsbury or Pepperidge Farms work well)

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes

2 tsp garlic, minced (about two cloves)

enough fresh basil leaves to cover the ricotta (about 6 large)

salt and pepper

red pepper flakes (optional)

olive oil

Method:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper

Place a thawed (but still cold!) pastry sheet in the center of the parchment. Roll out with a pin or your hands to an oval or circle shape. No big deal how it looks, don’t panic.

Place the ricotta in a bowl, and then add salt and pepper to taste, red pepper flakes (I used about 1/2 teaspoon) and garlic. Stir well to combine.

Place the mixture in the center of the crust. top with the basil leaves, then the tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Fold the crust edges over all the way around the cheese, folding over as you progress around the crust.

Drizzle the whole thing with olive oil.

Bake for about 20 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Cool for five minutes before cutting.

This free-form tart is filled with flavorful cheese, basil and tomatoes.

