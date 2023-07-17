Lufkin man killed in Panola County single-vehicle crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was killed Saturday in a crash on U.S. 79 near DeBerry.

According to Texas DPS, Zackery S. Faris, 21, was driving a Ram 1500 on U.S. 79 North around 5 a.m. Saturday. Faris was reportedly traveling northeast when he left the roadway to the west and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DPS report said that Faris was wearing his seatbelt during the incident, and the weather was clear at the time.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.